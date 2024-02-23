DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Orbit

ZENNER
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 11:59 pm
PartyBerlin
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
For Orbit's premiere edition, Longhair is thrilled to host one of their favorite producers, Man/ipulate. Known for tracks that have graced DJs' sets over the past two years, his Live Show adds a special touch to this inaugural event at Zenner.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Trebow GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Longhair

ZENNER

Alt-Treptow 15, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Doors open11:59 pm

