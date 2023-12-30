DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Love 2 Love - Our Donna Summer Disco Party Returns
We're assembling the usual suspects and taking the party to TV EYE - an awesome space on the Bushwick/Ridgewood border.
Join us as we celebrate a decade of disco decadence, playing the very best of Donna...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.