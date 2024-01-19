Top track

Gazebo Penguins - Cpr 14

Rockish Night: Gazebo Penguins + Xylema

sPAZIO211
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GAZEBO PENGUINS + XYLEMA !!!

I GAZEBO PENGUINS sono uno dei gruppi più deflagranti del panorama nostrano, esplorano concetti cari alla fisica moderna e alla filosofia della scienza e attraversano l’obliquità dello spazio e del tempo. Marchio di fabbrica:...

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211, Pan Music

Lineup

Xylema, Gazebo Penguins

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

