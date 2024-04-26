DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tony Ann

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A virtuoso by trade, Canadian pianist and composer, Tony Ann, pushes the boundaries of neoclassical, instrumental and popular music, introducing the younger generations to neoclassical ideas alongside touring with The Chainsmokers.

Having navigated the on...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tony Ann

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.