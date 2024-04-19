DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SHANDON 30 years On the road
RFC (ska punk since 1999) di Caserta
" Il 2024 sarà un anno speciale per noi!!
Celebreremo i nostri 30 anni di SHANDON con un nuovo BEST OF:
Un inedito + 19 brani del passato, rilucidati e messi a nuovo per l'occasione, da...
