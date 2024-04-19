Top track

Shandon - Chissenefrega (feat. Punkreas)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shandon 30 years on the road

Vibra
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsModena
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shandon - Chissenefrega (feat. Punkreas)
Got a code?

About

SHANDON 30 years On the road

RFC (ska punk since 1999) di Caserta

" Il 2024 sarà un anno speciale per noi!!

Celebreremo i nostri 30 anni di SHANDON con un nuovo BEST OF:

Un inedito + 19 brani del passato, rilucidati e messi a nuovo per l'occasione, da...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Left.

Lineup

Shandon

Venue

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.