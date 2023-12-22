DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event was curated to showcase what a classic Brooklyn Dancehall party is. We will be going on a musical journey with Reggae and Dancehall music from the 80's/90's going into what's current. Every DJ was intentionally hand picked to form one cohesive a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.