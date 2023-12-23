DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frankie Knuckles Tribute

Cherry Complex
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Frankie Knuckles Tribute

Saturday | December 23rd | 10PM - Late

All-night tribute to Chicago House pioneer Frankie Knuckles. Frankie Knuckles, known as the "Godfather of House Music," revolutionized the music scene with his pioneering contributions to th...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.