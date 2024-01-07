Top track

Mother Banjo + Two Rivers

Icehouse
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
About

$12 ADVANCE (+fees) // $17 AT THE DOOR // 5PM DOORS // 6PM SHOW START

Mother Banjo

Featuring Ellen Stanley on banjo and vocals, Mother Banjo is a New England-raised, Minneapolis-based songwriter. Called “an outstanding poet” (Inside Bluegrass), she was...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

