DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brimheim
With her unique alt-pop/rock, Brimheim, aka Danish/Faroese Helena Heinesen Rebensdorff courageously illuminates the stark contrasts within her own psyche: The tough balancing act between the feelings of megalomania and pitifulness. Brimheim trans...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.