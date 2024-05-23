Top track

underscores - Clean!

Brimheim

Point Ephémère
Thu, 23 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With her unique alt-pop/rock, Brimheim, aka Danish/Faroese Helena Heinesen Rebensdorff courageously illuminates the stark contrasts within her own psyche: The tough balancing act between the feelings of megalomania and pitifulness. Brimheim trans...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

