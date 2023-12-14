Top track

TGT Xmas: 'Hollandaise' + mary in the junkyard + lobby

The George Tavern
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ho Ho Hollandaise. Hahahhh. Mary In The Junkyardddd. Lobby. Karaoke. Xmass party baby lets go hahahh. Feeling merry as hell. Chillen w the broskis on xmas.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The George Tavern
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lobby, mary in the junkyard

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am
150 capacity

