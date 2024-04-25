DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
WarEnd sera en concert au Makeda le 25 avril 2024 🔥
Rappeur Toulousain né à Créteil (94), baigne depuis toujours dans le milieu artistique. Il fait ses premiers pas dans le rap dès l'âge de 16 ans. C’est aussi et avant tout un passionné de vidéo. Ses con...
