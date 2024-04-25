Top track

WarEnd

Le Makeda
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

WarEnd sera en concert au Makeda le 25 avril 2024 🔥

Rappeur Toulousain né à Créteil (94), baigne depuis toujours dans le milieu artistique. Il fait ses premiers pas dans le rap dès l'âge de 16 ans. C’est aussi et avant tout un passionné de vidéo. Ses con...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par ASSOCIATION ORIZON SUD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

WarEnd

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm
300 capacity

