Having The Last Laugh Stand Up Comedy Show

The Book Club
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Index on Censorship is celebrating the launch of its winter magazine issue, entitled Having the last laugh, in which comedians speak about the risks they currently face to tell a joke and why they won’t be silenced. Join us for an evening of serious and se...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Index on Censorship.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Rosie Holt, Ahir Shah

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

