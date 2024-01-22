DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Acclaimed comedian and writer Sean McLoughlin (Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Stand-Up Central) performs an hour of his newest material. Why not?
"A hugely accomplished hour of stand-up" (Time Out)
"Masterclass in imagination and wordplay, shows obse...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.