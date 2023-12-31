DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boogie Wonderland - 70s Disco NYE Special

Komedia
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£22
About

Spinning the best tunes from the 1970s. Expect to hear nothing but good rhythms from the decade, sure to get your body moving on the dance floor.

Room 1: Classic Boogie Wonderland hits

Room 2: Deeper cuts from the funk and soul vaults. Spun strictly on v...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Komedia Brighton.

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open10:00 pm
400 capacity

