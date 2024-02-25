DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mahogany Chamber Music Series: Vocal Juggernauts

Crosstown Theater
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsMemphis
From $6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Mahogany Chamber Music Series makes its exhilarating return in February by elevating the awareness underrepresented composers as well as standard works for voice. Mahogany series curator, Artina McCain brings along esteemed colleagues mezzo-soprano Pau...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Crosstown Theater

Kemmons Wilson Family Stage, 1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.