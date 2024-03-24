Top track

Anyasa & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Join Anyasa, the Anjunadeep DJ & producer, as he guides us on a culturally diverse dance music expedition, infusing the rhythms with a taste of his Indian heritage in New York City on March 24th on The Roof with Gray Area.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anyasa

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

