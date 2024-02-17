DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KUTX & Radio / East Present: White Denim w/ special guests Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band

Radio East
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$29.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In his 1942 essay The Myth of Sisyphus, Camus wrote that “All great deeds and all great thoughts have a ridiculous beginning. Great works are often born on a street corner or in a restaurant's revolving door.”15 years later Richard Wayne Penniman wrote “Wo...

All ages
Presented by KUTX & Radio East.
Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

