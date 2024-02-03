Top track

Nosaj Thing - Aquarium

Nosaj Thing b2b Jacques Greene

The Ground Miami
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
About

GENERAL ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15TH

DOORS AT 11PM | 21+

THIS TICKET DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS TO THE CLUB SPACE TERRACE

#TheGroundMiami #LinkMiamiRebels

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Ground
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Jacques Greene, Nosaj Thing, Player Dave and 1 more

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

