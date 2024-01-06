Top track

Disco Eccezionale - Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gran Finale Nuovo Inizio - Bruno Belissimo live

Mercati Generali
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsCatania
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Disco Eccezionale - Radio Edit
Got a code?

About

Bruno Belissimo live at Mercati Generali

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Mercati Generali Circolo Culturale.

Lineup

Bruno Belissimo

Venue

Mercati Generali

Contrada Iungetto, Catania, CT 95121, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.