Voices in Power: A Poetry Open Mic Experience

The Meadows
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
What’s up family?

Here we are, back in Brooklyn, with another DOPE *** Poetry Open Mic Experience heldmonthly at The Meadows. This isn’t your typical open mic so grab your tickets & come find out why.

Our Poetry Open Mic Experiences are pure fire & will...

This is a 21+ event
Voices in Power
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

