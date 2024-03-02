DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anna Mieke + Special Guests

The Folklore Rooms
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Originally from Wicklow, Ireland, Anna Mieke is a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist whose lyricism and enveloping compositions toe the line between folk forms and vivid dreamscapes, drawing on traditional and contemporary motifs. Her music is the surreal...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Folklore Rooms

12 North St, Brighton BN1 3GJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.