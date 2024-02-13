DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boundless : New Season

Lieu Secret - Marseille
12 Jan - 13 Feb 2024
GigsMarseille
Selling fast
€13
About

BOUNDLESS - NEW SEASON

Catch us back for the new season on 12.01 from 10PM till 07AM in a Secret Warehouse in Marseille .

Mental / TEK / Tribe / Techno with ;

Amor Satyr & Siu Mata as SEXAPIL

Israfil

Lia Catreux

Joanna OJ

MargonMars

BNZ

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Boundless.
Venue

Lieu Secret - Marseille

Marseille 13003, France
Doors open10:00 pm

