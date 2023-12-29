DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UnityFest Presents Afrobeats Vs Dancehall

Kiss The Sky
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£10.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nothing more to say but the waviest event, pre New Year's Eve.

Good Vibes Good Music, and if you love Afrobeats and dancehall you'll love this one!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Our City.
Venue

Kiss The Sky

11 Camden High Street, Camden, London, NW1 7JE, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

