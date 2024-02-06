DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Five Door Sedan with special guests Wim Tapley & the Cannons live at Eddie's Attic!
Five Door Sedan is an indie rock group with its roots in Charleston, SC.
Their sound blends the improvisation and raw emotion of psychedelic rock with a modern feel of ca...
