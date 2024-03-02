Top track

Georgia Blankson Live

Soho House Brighton
Sat, 2 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
Top track

Damn right
About

This show is for soul, jazz, funk and rnb lovers and it's based on invite only so, make sure you book your free ticket(s)

New artist Georgia Blankson's fresh take on soul R&B is beginning its journey, incorporating elements of Neo Soul, RnB & Jazz. A youn...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Giwa Records.
Lineup

Georgia Blankson

Venue

Soho House Brighton

The Terraces, Madeira Drive, Brighton, BN2 1AY, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

