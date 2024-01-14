Top track

Kylie Minogue - Can't Get You out of My Head

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Heures Joyeuses / Les Bamboches matinales

La Felicità
Sun, 14 Jan, 10:00 am
WellbeingParis
€24.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kylie Minogue - Can't Get You out of My Head
Got a code?

About

BRISEZ VOTRE ROUTINE DU WEEKEND EN BRISANT LES CODES DE LA FÊTE ET DU SPORT AVEC LES HEURES JOYEUSES !

CARDIO DANCE spéciale tubes des années 2000 & DANCEFLOOR MATINAL, les HEURES JOYEUSES c'est le nouveau rendez-vous anti déprime pour transpirer des pa...

Tout public
Présenté par LES HEURES JOYEUSES.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Felicità

5 Parv. Alan Turing, 75013 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.