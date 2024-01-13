Top track

Tangram @ Urban pres. Crazy P

Urban Club
Sat, 13 Jan, 11:30 pm
PartyPerugia
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sabato 13 gennaio 2024 torna Tangram! 💎

Per il primo appuntamento del nuovo anno avremo il piacere di ospitare Crazy P Soundsystem.

Hot Toddy alle macchine e Dannielle Moore al microfono ci delizieranno con la loro inconfondibile miscela di musica elett...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Urban Club Srl.
Crazy P

Urban Club

Via Aldo Manna, 97, 06132 Perugia PG, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

