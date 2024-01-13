DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sabato 13 gennaio 2024 torna Tangram! 💎
Per il primo appuntamento del nuovo anno avremo il piacere di ospitare Crazy P Soundsystem.
Hot Toddy alle macchine e Dannielle Moore al microfono ci delizieranno con la loro inconfondibile miscela di musica elett...
