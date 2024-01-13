DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La rassegna di musica underground che seleziona le migliori band del panorama indie milanese. Live e Dj Set, il sabato sera fino alle 03:00. Ingresso gratuito dopo i live, dalle 24. LINE UP
LIVE:
DIORAMADAMA
EMILIANOAKARIO
L’IDL DELLE FOLLE
THEVOTO
D...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.