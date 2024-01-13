DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Raster

Mosso
Sat, 13 Jan, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La rassegna di musica underground che seleziona le migliori band del panorama indie milanese. Live e Dj Set, il sabato sera fino alle 03:00. Ingresso gratuito dopo i live, dalle 24. LINE UP

LIVE:

DIORAMADAMA

EMILIANOAKARIO

L’IDL DELLE FOLLE

THEVOTO

D...

Tutte le età
Presentato da mosso & raster milano

Venue

Mosso

Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

