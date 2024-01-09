DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
You know the score, back after our Xmas break, back for 2024.. So Yes, 2000 people, BIGGER, BRIGHTER, LONGER, LOUDER, CHEAPER, MORE CO2 CANNONS, MORE LASERS, LARGER LED WALLS, MORE LIGHTS, MORE RIGS, MORE DJ'S, MORE BASS, MORE FOOD OUTSIDE, MORE DRINKS, MO...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.