Junkyard Jouvert 2024 — Los Angeles

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $22.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LA's favorite Caribbean paint party returns.

This time, we do it properly — we playing Jouvert on the morning before the road.

Location: TBA

DJs: Foreigner + more TBA

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Foreigner.
Lineup

Foreigner

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

