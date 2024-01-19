DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fabien Mary Quintet

Ladbroke Hall
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £15
Fabien Mary (trumpet), Rob Barron (piano), Oli Hayhurst (double bass), Mark Taylor (drums), Zhenya Strigalev (saxophone)

Born in 1978 in Normandy, Fabien Mary started his career when he settled in Paris at the age of twenty. In a very short time, he recei...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Fabien Mary, Rob Barron, Oli Hayhurst and 2 more



79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

