Bible Club - SCUDFM, Vanity Fairy and more

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bible Club is back and preaching at ya this month are:

SCUDFM - "anthems in defiance of the new boring" - the Quietus. Comprised from members of Meatraffle, Fat White Family and other south London faces, SCUDFM blast out class-conscious psychedelic post-p...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brian Destiny, Vanity Fairy, SCUDFM

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

