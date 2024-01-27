DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bible Club is back and preaching at ya this month are:
SCUDFM - "anthems in defiance of the new boring" - the Quietus. Comprised from members of Meatraffle, Fat White Family and other south London faces, SCUDFM blast out class-conscious psychedelic post-p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.