Godwin Louis – “Psalms and Proverbs”

Ladbroke Hall
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Godwin Louis (Saxophones), Jean-Paul Estievenart (Trumpet), Jeremy Dumont (Piano), Geraud Portal (Bass), Harvel Nakundi (Drums)

One of the finest U.S. alto saxophonists of his generation, Godwin Louis is playing his UK debut concert promoting the release...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
Godwin Louis, Jean-Paul Estiévenart, Jérémy Dumont and 1 more

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

