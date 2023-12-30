DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dive into the vibrant energy of 4 The Dancers at Purgatory! Get ready for a night of non-stop house and techno beats where your every step tells a story of freedom on the dance floor. Join our atmosphere of contagious love and fun as you let loose and danc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.