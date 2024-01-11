Top track

Enjoyable Listens - A Laugh and a Half

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pandamonium Day 3: Enjoyable Listens

Two Palms
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 am
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Enjoyable Listens - A Laugh and a Half
Got a code?

About

Fierce Panda Records brings their annual Pandamonium Festival to Two Palms in Hackney, London. Day 3 features indie-pop crooner Enjoyable Listens, indie-rockers Die Twice and bedroom shoegaze pop-poets Niche Crush.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Disorder.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Enjoyable Listens

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.