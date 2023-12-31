DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

INDIE AMNESTY

21Soho
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We're back after the best start to 2023 to make your New Year's Eve one to remember hazily with the best indie night since 2008! No queues, no ticket prices you need to take out a loan for, just drunk dancing for a tenner to the best bangers in the world f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 21Soho.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alexandra Haddow

Venue

21Soho

Manor House, 21 Soho Square, London W1D 3QP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

