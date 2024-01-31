Top track

Colour Me Blood Red + Dead Horse + Ich Bin Finn

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Raw Meat & Milk Filth present Colour Me Blood Red, Dead Horse & Ich Bin Finn.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Raw Meat & Milk Filth.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DEAD HORSE, Ich Bin Finn, Colour Me Blood Red

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

