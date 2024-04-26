DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til Late

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our Friday nights are all about LIVE hip hop, afrobeats, and RnB. Brixtons crème de la crème of musicians, perform old and new school goodness from Kendrick Lamar and J Hus to WizKid and Lauryn Hill. DJs continue the party in between live sets.

This is an 18+ event (Photo I.D required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

