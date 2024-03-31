Top track

Sly5thAve + special guests

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
Sun, 31 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brooklyn-based producer, composer, arranger, and multi-instrumentalist Sly5thAve presents his solo live show, fresh from a North American tour with Alfa Mist, and arranging/conducting for Questlove and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Known for his sophistic...

10+ U16’s accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sly5thAve

Venue

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm

