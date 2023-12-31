DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New year's party 2024 - Guru Club

Guru Club
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rejoignez-nous pour l’une des soirées les plus festives de l’année avec la “New Year’s Party 2024” et célébrez comme il se doit la nouvelle année avec nous !

🎟️ Entrée à 15€ avec 1 conso en early bird !

Réservation de table au 07 53 14 33 08 (Marie)

Bo...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Guru World.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Guru Club

36 Boulevard De La Bastille, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.