Matière(s) première(s) + Joseph Nama

La Maison des Métallos
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
PlaybackParis
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ballet de danses africaines urbaines

tout public / salle noire / assis placement libre / pas de ratardataires en salle / durée 1h20

Mise en scène : Anne Nguyen

À travers la simplicité de la danse et la présence des corps, les symboles révélés par les ge...

Tout public
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.
Anne Nguyen

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:45 pm

