DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ballet de danses africaines urbaines
tout public / salle noire / assis placement libre / pas de ratardataires en salle / durée 55mn
Mise en scène : Anne Nguyen
À travers la simplicité de la danse et la présence des corps, les symboles révélés par les ge...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.