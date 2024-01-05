DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Goated: A Capricorn Bday Celebration

Purgatory
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It’s the season of the goat! A birthday celebration in recognition of Purgatory’s own Capricorn kings XADDY ADDY and DJ TK is happening January 5, 2024, at Purgatory BK. Capricorn is a fierce, unwavering earth sign - and as such we have decided to do the m...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

