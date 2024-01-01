Top track

Imagine Peace/concerto all'alba

Angelo Mai
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 5:00 am
GigsRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

1 gennaio 2024 IMAGINE PEACE concerto all'alba: Lino Gitto e Andrea Fish Pesce eseguono dal vivo l'intero LP Imagine di John Lennon.

Concerto Benefit per il Freedom Theater di Jenin.

Apertura porte h 5.00 / Inizio concerto h 6.00 in punto

È l’alba del n...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Angelo Mai.

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open5:00 am
190 capacity

