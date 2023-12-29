DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tutti i venerdì il palco del Bachelite cLab si tinge di Blues! Il reverendo Cesare Grapelli celebra messa a colpi di chitarra. Concerto e Jam Session si fondono in un'esperienza sola!
Questa settimana festeggiamo con l'ultima jam della stagione!
Le regis...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.