A "Farewell" to 45Fix w/ The Permanent Fix

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 9 Feb, 6:00 pm
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

A farewell to 45Fix
w/ The Permanent Fix, Sonic Motel, and Double Identity Band

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Permanent Fix, 45Fix

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

