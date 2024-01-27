DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Part Time Party Vol 1

The Orange Room
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready for another epic night at The Orange Room as we return with a sensational lineup following our December event! Join us for a dynamic fusion of Hip Hop, Dancehall, and Amapiano beats, featuring the incredible talents of DJs; Nics, Giorgia CB, Teef...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Orange Room Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nics, Giorgia CB

Venue

The Orange Room

375 High Street, Newham, London, E15 4QZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.