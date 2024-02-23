Top track

Wham! - Wake Me Up Before You Go Go

Back To The 80s (Bristol)

The Lanes
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyBristol
£6

About

We ♥ The 80s!

Join us for the ultimate 80's extravaganza dedicated to the soundtrack of your youth!

Expect to hear all your favourite 80's soundtracks such as:

Ferris Bueller's Day Off/ Dirty Dancing/ Top Gun/ Purple Rain/ Back To The Future/ Flashdance...

This is an 18+ event (ID Required).
Presented by The Legends Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open10:30 pm

