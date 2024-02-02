Top track

Lea Mondo - Heights of Love

Wah Wah Live w/ Léa Mondo, Dom Servini & More

Fri, 2 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £4.08

About

On Friday February 2nd, soulful London based independent record label Wah Wah 45s kick off their 25th birthday year with a live show from new signing Léa Mondo!

Born in the Congo, raised in Johannesburg and now living in London via Wigan, this unique voca...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grow, Hackney.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Léa Mondo, Vanessa Freeman, Dom Servini and 1 more

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity



