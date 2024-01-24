Top track

Dead Poet Society - My Condition

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dead Poet Society - The FISSION Release Experience

Pico Union Project
Wed, 24 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dead Poet Society - My Condition
Got a code?

About

You're cordially invited to The FISSION Release Experience. Live performance by Dead Poet Society. Presented by Rock Night Out. Sponsored by Spinefarm Records and PBR.

Parking lot with limited spots available + limited street parking. Ride share encourage...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Rock Night Out.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Pico Union Project

1153 Valencia St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.